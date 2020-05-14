UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Halts Distribution Of Masks Following Complaints Regarding Quality

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:21 PM

The European Commission has suspended the distribution of medical masks across the bloc after receiving information about their inadequate quality, an official spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The European Commission has suspended the distribution of medical masks across the bloc after receiving information about their inadequate quality, an official spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.

"We have suspended the distribution of masks and we will study further options," the spokesman said at a press conference in Brussels.

According to the spokesman, the European Commission has received notifications of low-quality masks that are being distributed among EU nations from Poland and the Netherlands. He added that EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides instructed the commission to inform all EU countries that had received these masks, as well as the United Kingdom, about this problem.

A total of 1.5 million face masks have been distributed among EU nations as part of efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday that the European Union had distributed low-quality medical masks to 16 countries, including 60,000 masks received by Poland. According to the minister, these masks do not comply with any standards and cannot be distributed to doctors.

As of Thursday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has registered more than 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 in the EU, UK and countries of the European Economic Area since the beginning of the outbreak. The death toll in the region has grown to 151,749.

