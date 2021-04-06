UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Head, EU Council President To Visit Turkey For Talks With Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will on Tuesday arrive in Ankara to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The politicians are set to discuss ways to improve relations between Turkey and the bloc, as both parties occupy opposing sides in a set of issues of international concern.

In particular, the discussions are expected to touch upon the 2016 bilateral refugee accord, which entails payments from Brussels to Ankara for the hosting refugees whose asylum applications have been denied by Greece over illegal immigration concerns.

The deal has been in impasse since last year when Turkey banned migrants from returning to the country in response to what it said was the bloc's failure to fulfill its part of the agreement, which envisions a 6 billion euro ($7 billion) package of payments.

