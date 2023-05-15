UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Head Expects Western Leaders To Discuss Aid To Kiev Beyond 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:53 PM

EU Commission Head Expects Western Leaders to Discuss Aid to Kiev Beyond 2023

Further financial aid and accelerated military assistance to Ukraine should be discussed at upcoming international meetings, including this week's G7 summit in Japan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Further financial aid and accelerated military assistance to Ukraine should be discussed at upcoming international meetings, including this week's G7 summit in Japan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"I also expect leaders to rally behind two main principles. The one is that we will keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes ... (it) must translate basically into stable financial support of course also beyond 2023 and accelerated military support," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels, commenting on the agenda of upcoming international meetings with the participation of the EU leadership.

The commission president added that Western countries should also use the peace plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a basis for a future settlement in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy unveiled his 10-point peace plan in November 2022. Kiev wants Moscow to recognize its territorial claims to Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, give energy security guarantees and swap all captured military personnel, among other demands.

Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the situation on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Japan November All

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation effort ..

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability

25 minutes ago
 US Border Patrol Union Says Anticipates 100,000 Mi ..

US Border Patrol Union Says Anticipates 100,000 Migrants to Soon Cross Southern ..

1 minute ago
 ISSI, Balkan Studies Centre sign cooperation proto ..

ISSI, Balkan Studies Centre sign cooperation protocol

1 minute ago
 Section 144 imposed in Faisalabad

Section 144 imposed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 7 UAF departments ranked in W-category for outstan ..

7 UAF departments ranked in W-category for outstanding performance

1 minute ago
 BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.