EU Commission Head Expects Western Leaders to Discuss Aid to Kiev Beyond 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Further financial aid and accelerated military assistance to Ukraine should be discussed at upcoming international meetings, including this week's G7 summit in Japan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"I also expect leaders to rally behind two main principles. The one is that we will keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes ... (it) must translate basically into stable financial support of course also beyond 2023 and accelerated military support," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels, commenting on the agenda of upcoming international meetings with the participation of the EU leadership.

The commission president added that Western countries should also use the peace plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a basis for a future settlement in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy unveiled his 10-point peace plan in November 2022. Kiev wants Moscow to recognize its territorial claims to Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, give energy security guarantees and swap all captured military personnel, among other demands.

Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the situation on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option.