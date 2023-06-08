UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Head, Italian, Dutch Prime Ministers To Visit Tunisia

EU Commission Head, Italian, Dutch Prime Ministers to Visit Tunisia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will go to Tunisia for an official visit together with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, EU Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will go to Tunisia for an official visit together with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, EU Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

"Discussions will focus on the bilateral relations between the EU and Tunisia. An agreement on cooperation in the areas of the economy, energy and migration will be at the heart of these discussions," Mamer said.

During the visit, the European leaders are planning to hold talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The visit is scheduled amid mounting concerns in the EU regarding the complex social and economic situation in Tunisia.

In March, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU feared that a social or economic collapse in Tunisia would lead to a new influx of migrants to Europe.

Last December, the IMF suspended consideration of a $1.9 billion loan to Tunisia, which is experiencing economic difficulties. One of the conditions for granting the money is to reduce subsidies for food and energy, as well as to reform state companies.

Tunisian President Kais Saied said that diktat from the IMF, with which the country is negotiating a loan, is unacceptable. He said that meeting the requirements of the bank will lead to greater impoverishment of the population.

