EU Commission Head Juncker Mourns Passing of Former French President Chirac

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker expressed his grief over the demise of former French leader Jacques Chirac, the commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker expressed his grief over the demise of former French leader Jacques Chirac, the commission said on Thursday.

The ex-French president died at the age of 86, as his family announced earlier in the day.

"President @JunckerEU was moved and devastated by the news that Jacques Chirac has passed away. For him, Europe is not only losing a great statesman, but also losing a dear personal friend. His legacy for France and the European Union will stay with us forever," the commission Twitter account said.

Meanwhile, France's lower house has honored Chirac with a moment of silence.

Born in Paris on November 29, 1932, into a banking family, Chirac graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in 1954 and went on to become one of France's most prominent politicians. After assuming the presidency in 1995, Chirac immediately initiated sweeping social reforms. In 2002, he won his reelection against then-head of the National Front party Jean-Marie Le Pen. Upon his departure from office, Chirac supported the presidential bid of his interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy.