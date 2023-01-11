EU Commission Head Plans to Visit Kiev in Early February - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to visit Kiev together with other European commissioners in the beginning of February to hold consultations with Ukraine at the highest level, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an official familiar with the matter.

The main aim of the visit is to "further deepen the relations". It is a "recognition of the progress Ukraine is making on its path towards Europe," the unnamed European Commission official told the newspaper.

Nearly 10-15 commissioners are about to visit Ukraine, including European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the news outlet reported.