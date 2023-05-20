UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Head Proposes Reforming WHO To Better Respond To Future Pandemics

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

EU Commission Head Proposes Reforming WHO to Better Respond to Future Pandemics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested Saturday that the World Health Organization should be reformed to better respond to future pandemics and other global health crises.

"We must strengthen the global health architecture. We need stronger global coordination in preventing, preparing and responding to future pandemics. The World Health Organization deserves a reform, with the resources to fulfill its leading role as the global health's nerve center," she said.

The EU boss told a G7 panel in Japan's Hiroshima that partners should learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and work together with the G20 group of industrialized nations to make sure that money can be deployed more rapidly and efficiently if another global crisis occurs.

She proposed increasing regional vaccine production capacities to create manufacturing hubs that will be capable of serving their regions. This includes helping them train personnel, improve infrastructure and bolster community engagement.

