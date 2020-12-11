UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Head Says Expects Decision On Deal Or No Deal With UK On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:55 PM

EU Commission Head Says Expects Decision on Deal Or No Deal With UK on Sunday

The European Commission thinks that it will be clear on Sunday whether there is a deal with the United Kingdom on post-Brexit relationship or not, the head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Commission thinks that it will be clear on Sunday whether there is a deal with the United Kingdom on post-Brexit relationship or not, the head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"We will decide on Sunday whether we have the conditions for an agreement or not," von der Leyen said after an EU summit.

According to the head of the commission, the two sides still differ on several issues, such as the level-laying field (which concerns access to the EU market), fisheries, and other points.

The commission has proposed four contingency measures that would provide a short, six-month fix to ensure that air and road transport remains uninterrupted and reciprocal access to waters for a year.

Related Topics

Road United Kingdom Sunday Market Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 694 recove ..

11 minutes ago

EU Commission Vice President Welcomes Deal on Long ..

1 minute ago

All Pakistan Junior Boys U19 Championship from Dec ..

1 minute ago

WASA to implement water waste treatment plan

1 minute ago

Thailand May Resume Visa-Free Entry for Tourists, ..

1 minute ago

Cuba to Establish Single Exchange Rate System Star ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.