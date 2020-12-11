EU Commission Head Says Expects Decision on Deal Or No Deal With UK on Sunday

The European Commission thinks that it will be clear on Sunday whether there is a deal with the United Kingdom on post-Brexit relationship or not, the head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Commission thinks that it will be clear on Sunday whether there is a deal with the United Kingdom on post-Brexit relationship or not, the head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"We will decide on Sunday whether we have the conditions for an agreement or not," von der Leyen said after an EU summit.

According to the head of the commission, the two sides still differ on several issues, such as the level-laying field (which concerns access to the EU market), fisheries, and other points.

The commission has proposed four contingency measures that would provide a short, six-month fix to ensure that air and road transport remains uninterrupted and reciprocal access to waters for a year.