EU Commission Head Says Vaccine Producers 'Must Deliver,' Respect Their Obligations

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called on coronavirus vaccine producers to respect their obligations concerning the timely supply of contracted amounts of doses.

"The European Union and others helped with money, large sums were invested to build research capacities and production facilities early. Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first COVID-19 vaccines, to create a truly global common good. And now the companies must deliver. They must honor their obligations," von der Leyen said in her address at the Davos Agenda's virtual meeting.

The commission's head reiterated the European Union's determination to seek more transparency from the pharmaceutical companies regarding distribution, especially the export of vaccines to third countries.

"This is why we will set up a vaccine expert transparency mechanism. Europe is determined to contribute to this global common good," von der Leyen said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has only authorized two vaccines so far ” by US company Moderna and by US-German duo Pfizer/BioNTech. Supplies are much less than initially contracted. It seems the delays are caused by production difficulties at Pfizer's facilities in Europe.

On Monday, the EU spokesperson said that von der Leyen personally addressed the issue with Pfizer, calling on the pharmaceutical company to respect the contract.

The European Union put strict restraints on member states regarding the procurement of vaccines. Brussels secured early supplies from several producers throughout the second half of last year and wanted all 27 nations to begin their vaccination campaigns in sync on December 27. Due to the delays in supplies, the campaign of some member states lagged. Last week, Hungary resorted to procuring a vaccine from Russia that does not yet have EMA authorization.