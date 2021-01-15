EU Commission Head Supports Introducing COVID-19 Vaccination Passports - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) EU member states are yet undecided on the format of a common personal vaccination record document, although the initiative has the support of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Friday.

Introducing a standardized EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate was a proposal put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a letter to von der Leyen this past Tuesday.

"The president thinks that the idea of having some kind of certificate or document or paper which would be mutually recognized by the member states is a good thing," Spinant said at a daily briefing.

The spokesperson cited von der Leyen as saying that "from the medical point of view, having vaccination passports is something not only important but quite normal and natural, as EU countries, in fact, already have certificates which show which vaccinations people have had.

"

The EU Commission chief thinks it is time member states launch discussions on adopting a mutually recognized vaccination ID, according to Spinant.

"It may even be a different document for each member state, but as long as others recognize it, it would make it easier for people to travel. That will be a good thing. But the access rights which that kind of document would or would not give ” that is something that will need discussions, because it is a political and a legal issue which would have to be discussed at the European level," the spokesperson said.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the potential introduction of vaccination passports at a summit on January 21.

In late December, the European Commission said it was in talks with member states and the World Health Organization over creating coronavirus vaccination certificates.