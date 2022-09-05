UrduPoint.com

Published September 05, 2022

EU Commission Head to Discuss Energy Issues With European Diplomats on Sept 7 - Spokesman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take part in the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) meeting on September 7, with European energy issues being on the agenda, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday

"The president will use this opportunity to discuss with COREPER representatives the state of play of our reflections on energy issues in the run up to the energy ministers' council, taking place this Friday," the spokesman said during the commission's midday briefing.

Mamer noted that the commission's president participates in COREPER meetings every year, in the context of preparing for the State of the Union speech to the European Parliament, which she will deliver in Strasbourg on September 14.

Energy prices in Europe have skyrocketed throughout the year due to the comprehensive sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The EU seeks to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

