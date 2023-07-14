Open Menu

EU Commission Head To Visit Tunisia With Italian, Dutch Prime Ministers On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Tunisia on July 16 together with the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands in what will become their second visit to the North African country this summer to work on a "comprehensive partnership package," EU Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Friday.

"President von der Leyen is traveling to Tunisia on Sunday together with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Prime Minister Mark Rutte. They will meet in Tunis with President Kais Saied on Sunday afternoon. The president and the two prime minister already traveled to Tunis on the 11th of June when they agreed to work together with the Tunisian authorities on a comprehensive partnership package.

Now they are returning to Tunis to take that work forward," Spinant told a briefing.

During the first visit to Tunisia, von der Leyen announced that the European Union was ready to provide Tunis with a substantial assistance package topping 1 billion Euros ($1.07 billion) to support the North African nation's economy and combat illegal migration.

The visit came amid mounting concerns in the European Union regarding the dire social and economic situation in Tunisia. In March, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU feared that a social or economic collapse in Tunisia would lead to a new influx of migrants to Europe.

