UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Insists Common Approach Applied To All Candidate Vaccines For EMA Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:19 AM

EU Commission Insists Common Approach Applied to All Candidate Vaccines for EMA Approval

The European Commission insists that a single scientific approach is applied to all candidate vaccines for approval in the EU, including Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the commission's spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik, commenting on the earlier made by Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about deliberate delay in the registration of a Russian drug in Europe

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The European Commission insists that a single scientific approach is applied to all candidate vaccines for approval in the EU, including Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the commission's spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik, commenting on the earlier made by Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about deliberate delay in the registration of a Russian drug in Europe.

Naryshkin said earlier that the registration of the Sputnik V in Europe is being delayed on instructions from "the high offices of the European Union," and the citizens of European countries and local law enforcement agencies must figure out why this is happening. Earlier, SVR chief said that Russia was aware that the EU was preparing a propaganda campaign to accuse Russia of organizing the anti-vaccination movement.

"We at the European Commission have always insisted on the importance of a scientific approach to evaluating vaccine candidates. This approach applies to all candidates equally," De Keersmaecker said.

He also stressed that after receiving approval from the EMA regulator, a vaccine also needs to meet a number of conditions in order to enter the pan-European vaccine portfolio.

"These conditions are clearly listed and explained in our European Vaccination Strategy," he said.

Such conditions, in particular, include the possibility of rapid production and guaranteed supply of drugs to the European Union, cost, risk sharing, organization of production facilities in the EU countries, global solidarity and others.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Drugs European Union All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Head of Russia's SVR Suggests US Intelligence Coul ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Envoy Hopes 5th Round of Negotiations on J ..

3 minutes ago

PFFE , HR organizations staged protest against Isr ..

3 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Crafting Measure to Block $735Mln Sal ..

3 minutes ago

Ruud eyes French Open second week but 'rock star' ..

3 minutes ago

Belgium to Vaccinate National Football Team Ahead ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.