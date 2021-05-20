EU Commission Insists Common Approach Applied to All Candidate Vaccines for EMA Approval

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The European Commission insists that a single scientific approach is applied to all candidate vaccines for approval in the EU, including Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the commission's spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik, commenting on the earlier made by Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about deliberate delay in the registration of a Russian drug in Europe.

Naryshkin said earlier that the registration of the Sputnik V in Europe is being delayed on instructions from "the high offices of the European Union," and the citizens of European countries and local law enforcement agencies must figure out why this is happening. Earlier, SVR chief said that Russia was aware that the EU was preparing a propaganda campaign to accuse Russia of organizing the anti-vaccination movement.

"We at the European Commission have always insisted on the importance of a scientific approach to evaluating vaccine candidates. This approach applies to all candidates equally," De Keersmaecker said.

He also stressed that after receiving approval from the EMA regulator, a vaccine also needs to meet a number of conditions in order to enter the pan-European vaccine portfolio.

"These conditions are clearly listed and explained in our European Vaccination Strategy," he said.

Such conditions, in particular, include the possibility of rapid production and guaranteed supply of drugs to the European Union, cost, risk sharing, organization of production facilities in the EU countries, global solidarity and others.