EU Commission Instructs Member States On How To Use COVID-19 Recovery Funds

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

EU Commission Instructs Member States on How to Use COVID-19 Recovery Funds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) European Commissioners Elisa Ferreira and Nicolas Schmit have clarified the use of the REACT-EU recovery fund to the bloc's members, stressing transition to a green and digital economy, the commission said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, they sent joint letters to various ministers of the EU countries, explaining how the fund could be used.

"In letters to EU Ministers responsible for Cohesion policy, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, and Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, clarified how Member States can make use of the REACT-EU fund .

.. Projects should also both address the consequences of the pandemic and facilitate the transition towards a green and digital economy and societies that are more resilient," the commission said in a statement.

The fund is a part of Next Generation EU, a temporary recovery instrument designed to mobilize investments and jump-start Europe's economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

