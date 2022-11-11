UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Lowers 2023 EU, Eurozone GDP Growth Forecasts To 0.3%

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

EU Commission Lowers 2023 EU, Eurozone GDP Growth Forecasts to 0.3%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission on Friday significantly lowered the EU, eurozone GDP growth forecasts, expecting their economies to grow by 0.3% in 2023.   

"As inflation keeps cutting into households' disposable incomes, the contraction of economic activity is set to continue in the first quarter of 2023.

Growth is expected to return to Europe in spring, as inflation gradually relaxes its grip on the economy. However, with powerful headwinds still holding back demand, economic activity is set to be subdued, with GDP growth reaching 0.3% in 2023 as a whole in both the EU and the euro area," the commission report read.

The growth will gradually recover and amount to 1.6% in the EU and 1.5% in the eurozone in 2024, according to the report.

