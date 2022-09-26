EU Commission May Present Proposals on New Sanctions Against Russia This Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The European Commission may present proposals on a new package of sanctions against Russia this week, the Euractiv news portal reported, citing an EU official.

This past weekend, the commission held consultations with the member states on the next package of sanctions, the news outlet said, adding that the new restrictions can be approved before the next meeting of EU foreign ministers in mid-October.

The new sanctions are expected to affect nuclear energy, luxury goods and information technology, as well as to disconnect more banks from the SWIFT system.