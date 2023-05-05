EU Commission May Propose 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The European Commission may propose a new package of sanctions against Russia in the coming days, with EU ambassadors set to discuss it on May 10, Politico reported on Friday, citing European diplomats.

It is still unclear when the commission will put forward the proposal, the news outlet said.

Last week, EU envoys already voiced the idea of hitting third countries with economic penalties if they do not comply with the bloc's sanctions, Politico said. However, it is not known yet whether such measures will be included in the new sanctions package.