EU Commission Mulls Banning Ukrainian Grain Imports Until June 5 - Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The European Commission is ready to consider the imposition of a ban on Ukrainian grain imports until June 5, if Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia cancel their unilateral restrictions, Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said.

On Wednesday, Romanian, Polish, Hungarian, Slovakian and Bulgarian agriculture ministers together with EU commissioners held online talks on the issue of imported Ukrainian food products.

"The EU commissioners presented an aid package for the five countries totaling 100 million Euros ($110 million) ... and a package regulating imports from Ukraine. This package provides for a mechanism to stop imports of grain, corn, sunflower seeds, and rapeseed until June 5. The measure can be introduced within 48 hours after the states reverse unilateral decisions on the imports ban," Daea told a press briefing following the talks.

He added that the agriculture ministers of the five countries were calling for the expansion of the list of goods whose imports would be suspended and urging the extension of the restriction period.

The European Commission decided to further discuss the matter with the prime ministers of the five countries, the Romanian agriculture minister said, adding that the commission planned to resolve the issue by the end of the week.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovakia followed suit. On Wednesday, Bulgaria also announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.