EU Commission Names Pro Rata Vaccine Distribution As 'Fair Solution' To Disparities Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) The European Commission said on Saturday that the issue of unfair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among EU member states can be solved via allocations proportional to the size of their populations.

On Friday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz voiced his concern that some EU countries may have inked "secret contracts" with vaccine manufacturers to receive extra doses. On the same day, Austria and four other EU nations sent a letter to Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, claiming that "deliveries of vaccine doses by pharma companies to individual EU member states are not being implemented on an equal basis."

"The Commission agrees with recent statements by several Member States that the most equitable solution for the allocation of doses of vaccines is on the basis of a pro rata of population of each Member State.

This is the solution that the Commission proposed for all Advance Purchase Agreements. It is a fair solution as the virus strikes equally everywhere, in all parts of the EU," the commission said in a statement.

The European countries, as noted by the EU executive branch, abandoned the commission's pro rata strategy to plan their dose allocations on their own.

"Member States have used this system to modify the pro rata allocation proposed by the Commission under all 6 Advance Purchase Agreements. It would be up to the Member States to find an agreement if they wished to return to the pro rata basis," the statement read.

Leaders of the five EU nations ” Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Slovenia ” who sent the letter to the heads of the European Commission and Council, are now asking Brussels to urgently convene a summit to discuss the unfair vaccine distribution.

