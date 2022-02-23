EU Commission Notifies European Importers of Preferential Trade Restrictions With LPR, DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The European Commission on Wednesday issued the notification for the EU importers of preferential trade restrictions with territories not controlled by Kiev in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to the Official Journal of the EU.

"The European Commission informs importers that the necessary conditions for the customs authorities of Ukraine to effectively manage and control the preferential tariff treatment provided under the Association Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and Ukraine, of the other part are not in place for goods produced in or exported from the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts of Ukraine," the statement read.

"Therefore, operators of the European Union are advised not to claim preferential treatment for the import into the Union of all goods produced in or exported from the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts of Ukraine, since the release of these goods for free circulation gives rise to a customs debt as from date of publication of this notice," the statement further read.