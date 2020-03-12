EU Commission Officials to Visit Greece for Follow-Up on Migration Crisis Aid on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson are scheduled to visit Greece on Thursday.

The current visit is expected to be a follow-up to the European officials' previous visit to Greece on March 3 brought about by an acute migration crisis on the Greek border.

Back then, the European Union committed to paying 700 million Euros ($781 million) in aid to Athens for it to ensure border protection from a sudden migrant inflow from Turkey.

Von der Leyen and Johansson are scheduled to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and human rights groups dealing with migration and refugee issues.

The European officials are also expected to visit the Elaionas migrant reception facility near Athens.