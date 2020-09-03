The European Commission stands firmly against any attempts to hinder the activity of the International Criminal Court (ICC), since such actions undermine the international system of criminal justice, the EU Commission's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday commenting on the US sanctions against senior ICC officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The European Commission stands firmly against any attempts to hinder the activity of the International Criminal Court (ICC), since such actions undermine the international system of criminal justice, the EU Commission's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday commenting on the US sanctions against senior ICC officials.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from the Gambia and the head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho, had been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List.

"The European Union stands firm against all attempts to undermine the international system of criminal justice by hindering the work of its core institutions and the International Criminal Court is one of the key institutions of the criminal justice. We are committed to strengthen our support to ICC because this is a key factor in fighting against impunity," Stano said at a briefing.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including US personnel. In response, on June 11, US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials.