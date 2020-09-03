UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission On US Sanctions Against ICC: EU Opposes All Attempts To Hinder Court's Work

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:00 PM

EU Commission on US Sanctions Against ICC: EU Opposes All Attempts to Hinder Court's Work

The European Commission stands firmly against any attempts to hinder the activity of the International Criminal Court (ICC), since such actions undermine the international system of criminal justice, the EU Commission's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday commenting on the US sanctions against senior ICC officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The European Commission stands firmly against any attempts to hinder the activity of the International Criminal Court (ICC), since such actions undermine the international system of criminal justice, the EU Commission's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday commenting on the US sanctions against senior ICC officials.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from the Gambia and the head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho, had been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List.

"The European Union stands firm against all attempts to undermine the international system of criminal justice by hindering the work of its core institutions and the International Criminal Court is one of the key institutions of the criminal justice. We are committed to strengthen our support to ICC because this is a key factor in fighting against impunity," Stano said at a briefing.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including US personnel. In response, on June 11, US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials.

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC European Union Trump Gambia Lesotho March June Criminals All From Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

IHC orders federal govt to give another chance to ..

11 minutes ago

Lukashenko Expects to Resolve All Sensitive Issues ..

2 minutes ago

Allegations of Russia Poisoning Navalny Lack Solid ..

2 minutes ago

30 people killed, another 38 sustain injuries due ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Lukashenko's Statement on Fake About Na ..

2 minutes ago

NCPC reunified 1,364 children in three-year

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.