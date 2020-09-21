MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to meet on Monday with European Parliament President David Sassoli and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the current rotational president of the European Council.

The officials are expected to discuss issues pertaining to the EU's post-coronavirus recovery, specifically via the NextGenerationEU facility, and the bloc's long-term budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework facility.

The meeting will be held via video conferencing.