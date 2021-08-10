(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The European Commission is pleased by Iraq's decision to suspend flights between Baghdad and Minsk after a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus to EU member states, Peter Stano, the foreign affairs spokesman for the commission, said on Tuesday.

"We had a series of engagements with our Iraqi partners but also with other partners in the region at various levels ... we are pleased to see a very constructive attitude by the Iraqi partners and their constructive reaction. One result of this outreach is the decision by the Iraqi side to suspend flights between Baghdad and Minsk," Stano told a press briefing.