EU Commission Presents 4-Year Plan To Achieve Green, Affordable Transport System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

EU Commission Presents 4-Year Plan to Achieve Green, Affordable Transport System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The European Commission presented on Wednesday a new four-year action plan to make the EU transport system greener, smarter, and more affordable, the EU Commission said in a press statement.

According to the release, the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy together with an action plan of 82 initiatives will lay a groundwork for EU transport system's goal of achieving digital transformation and result in 90-percent cut in emissions by 2050, making it more resilient to future crises.

"To reach our climate targets, emissions from the transport sector must get on a clear downward trend. Today's strategy will shift the way people and goods move across Europe and make it easy to combine different modes of transport in a single journey.

We've set ambitious targets for the entire transport system to ensure a sustainable, smart, and resilient return from the COVID-19 crisis," European Commission Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said as quoted in the press release.

The outlined goals, include making 100 European cities climate neutral and operating at least 30 million zero-emission cars on European roads by 2030, creating zero-emission large aircraft by 2035 and making nearly all vehicles in Europe zero-emission by 2050.

The strategy identifies 10 key areas for action, including zero-emission vehicles, zero-emission airports and ports, making interurban and urban mobility more sustainable and healthy, greening freight transport and others.

