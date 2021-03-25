EU Commission Presents Action Plan to Put 25% of Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The European Commission on Thursday presented an action plan for the development of organic production in Europe that seeks to put 25 percent of agricultural land under organic farming by 2030.

According to the press release, the plan puts forward 23 actions structured around 3 axes - boosting consumption, increasing production, and further improving the sustainability of the sector.

"Agriculture is one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss, and biodiversity loss is a major threat to agriculture. We urgently need to restore balance in our relationship with nature. This is not something farmers face alone, it involves the whole food chain. With this Action Plan, we aim to boost demand for organic farming, help consumers make informed choices, and support European farmers in their transition. The more land we dedicate to organic farming, the better the protection of biodiversity in that land and in surrounding areas," Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said as quoted in the press release.

The commission notes that growing consumption of organic products will be crucial to encourage European farmers to switch to organic farming and thus increase their profitability and resilience.

"The action plan puts forward several concrete actions aimed at boosting demand, maintaining consumer trust and bringing organic food closer to citizens. This includes: informing and communicating about organic production, promoting the consumption of organic products, stimulating a greater use of organics in public canteens through public procurement and increasing the distribution of organic products under the EU school scheme," the press release read.

According to the commission, about 8.5 percent of EU's agricultural area is farmed organically and the current growth rate is expected to increase this volume to 15-18 percent by 2030, thus an extra push is required.

The improvement of sustainability of the organic sector includes actions aimed at improving animal welfare, ensuring the availability of organic seeds and reducing the use of plastics, water and energy in agriculture.