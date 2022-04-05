UrduPoint.com

EU Commission President Announces 5th Package Of Sanctions Against Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday the fifth package of sanctions against Moscow that includes a ban on coal imports from Russia, among other things.

"This fifth package has six pillars. First, we will impose an import ban on coal from Russia, worth 4 billion Euros per year. This will cut another important revenue source for Russia," von der Leyen said ahead of a EU-Eastern Partnership meeting.

The EU will also impose a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, including the VTB, as well as a ban on Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports, the official said.

"Certain exemptions will cover essentials such as agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid as well as energy. Additionally, we will propose a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators. This ban will drastically limit the options for the Russian industry to obtain key goods," she said.

The package also includes further targeted export bans, worth 10 billion euros, "in areas in which Russia is vulnerable," including, for example, quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, as well as sensitive machinery and transportation equipment.

"(Sanctions will include) specific new import bans, worth 5.5 billion euros, to cut the money stream of Russia and its oligarchs, on products from wood to cement, from seafood to liquor. In doing this, we also close loopholes between Russia and Belarus," von der Leyen said.

Additionally, there will be a number of targeted measures, including "a general EU ban on participation of Russian companies in public procurement in member states, or an exclusion of all financial support, be it European or national, to Russian public bodies."

"Finally, we are also proposing further listings of individuals ... But this is not all. We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the member states, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account," the EU commission head added.

