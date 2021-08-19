UrduPoint.com

EU Commission President Closely Following Afghanistan Evacuations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

EU Commission President Closely Following Afghanistan Evacuations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that she is watching the ongoing evacuation of EU diplomats and their Afghan support staff closely.

The first evacuation flights landed in the European Union last night, she said.

"I am following closely the ongoing evacuation of Afghan EU Delegation staff & their families," von der Leyen tweeted.

The Commission chief thanked the EU member states which have contributed to the evacuation effort.

Following the August 15 takeover of the Afghan capital of Kabul by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), countries began evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff from Afghanistan, with some promising to evacuate Afghans who worked for them as well.

Thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport hoping to get on evacuation flights.

EU member states are carrying out the evacuation in a coordinated manner, High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

