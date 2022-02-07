EU Commission President Discusses Energy Cooperation With South Korean President

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and South Korean President Moon Jae in on Monday discussed bilateral relations, including in the field of energy, as well as European security situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and South Korean President Moon Jae in on Monday discussed bilateral relations, including in the field of energy, as well as European security situation.

"An excellent phone call with President of the Republic of Korea. We discussed the ways to continue deepening (EU-South Korean) relations, including our cooperation on energy," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The sides also explored current world affairs and the security situation in Europe, she added.

According to South Korean Yonhap news agency, in a 20-minute phone talks, Moon expressed hope of restoring peace and stability in Ukraine through diplomatic means. He also enlisted the EU's continued support for Seoul's efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.

The precarious situation around Ukraine have worsened in recent weeks with the US and EU raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.