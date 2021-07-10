EU Commission President Says Bloc Has Enough Vaccines for 70% of Population

The European Union had reached its goal in delivering enough vaccines to the member states to vaccinate 70% of EU population, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The European Union had reached its goal in delivering enough vaccines to the member states to vaccinate 70% of EU population, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday.

"We have delivered enough vaccines to EU countries to vaccinate fully at least 70% of EU adults still this month," the commission president said in a video statement published on her Twitter page.

By Sunday, around 500 million vaccine doses will be distributed across the regions of the EU, von der Leyen said, adding that it would now be up to the member states to do everything in their power to increase vaccinations.

The commission is prepared to deliver more vaccines, including those against new variants if necessary, von der Leyen said.