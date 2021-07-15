UrduPoint.com
EU Commission President Says Brussels Ready To Assist Flood-Hit Member States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021)   European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences on Thursday to the families of flood victims across several western EU countries, including Belgium and Germany, and the readiness of the bloc to assist.

Days of heavy rains in western Europe have resulted in many rivers overflowing their banks and damaging the infrastructure of some populated areas.

"My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands and with those who have lost their homes. The EU is ready to help. Affected countries can call on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," von der Leyen tweeted.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is a strategy aimed to coordinate efforts of the European states when responding to emergencies in and outside the bloc.

Heavy rains in Belgium, going on since Tuesday, have flooded areas in the southern region of Wallonia, leading to disruptions in traffic and evacuations of residents, according to media reports. The provinces of Liege, Namur, and Luxembourg have been hit especially hard and damaged by the bad weather. At least six Belgians have died because of floods.

Germany has been hit by an equally heavy rainfall and severe floods since Monday, especially in the country's west. Forty-two Germans have died and about 70 are missing, according to German media reports, citing the police.

In the Netherlands, the southeastern province of Limburg has been affected the worst, prompting local authorities to introduce a temporary red weather alert. Even though the code red has reportedly been withdrawn, more rain is expected to hit the area.

