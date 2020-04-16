EU Commission President Says More Funding Needed for COVID-19 Treatment, Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that more funding was needed for treating COVID-19 and developing vaccines.

On Wednesday, the EU official announced that an online pledging conference on COVID-19 would be held on May 4.

"Fully agree that we can only defeat this virus by working together. We need funding for treatments and vaccines.

This is why I decided to host an online pledging conference on 4 May. I hope that countries and organisations all over the world will contribute. #StrongerTogether," von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 134,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.