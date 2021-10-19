UrduPoint.com

EU Commission President Says Polish Court Ruling Threatens European Legal Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

EU Commission President Says Polish Court Ruling Threatens European Legal Order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Poland's prioritization of domestic legislation over EU law threatens the bloc's legal order, calling into question its very foundation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

On October 7, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that the country's basic law takes precedence over EU law after Brussels criticized Warsaw for a series of judicial reforms. Last week, von der Leyen ordered the Commission to look into the legitimacy of Poland's decision.

"This ruling calls into question the foundation of the EU. It is a direct challenge to the unity of European legal order. Only a common legal jurisdiction provides equal rights, mutual trust and, therefore, common policies," von der Leyen said during her opening speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament on the rule of law crisis in Poland.

The Commission chief expressed concerns over the independence of Poland's judiciary, pointing to some judges being deprived of their jobs and immunities for opposing the government's stance.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki rallied behind the constitutional court's decision, accusing the Commission of blackmail.

"It is unacceptable to talk about financial penalties, we had even worse language from some member states, I reject the language of threats. We will not have EU politicians blackmail Poland,' he told the EU parliament.

He suggested that a "chamber" be created within the EU Court of Justice where European constitutional judges will have the panel to discuss any emerging disagreements.

On September 7, the Commission asked the top EU court to fine Poland, raising concerns that the country could be barred from the common funds of the NextGenarationEU recovery package.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Fine Brussels Warsaw Independence Poland Chamber September October From Government Top Unity Foods Limited Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

37 minutes ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

37 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

1 hour ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.