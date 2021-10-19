EU Commission President Says Polish Court Ruling Threatens European Legal Order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Poland's prioritization of domestic legislation over EU law threatens the bloc's legal order, calling into question its very foundation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

On October 7, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that the country's basic law takes precedence over EU law after Brussels criticized Warsaw for a series of judicial reforms. Last week, von der Leyen ordered the Commission to look into the legitimacy of Poland's decision.

"This ruling calls into question the foundation of the EU. It is a direct challenge to the unity of European legal order. Only a common legal jurisdiction provides equal rights, mutual trust and, therefore, common policies," von der Leyen said during her opening speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament on the rule of law crisis in Poland.

The Commission chief expressed concerns over the independence of Poland's judiciary, pointing to some judges being deprived of their jobs and immunities for opposing the government's stance.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki rallied behind the constitutional court's decision, accusing the Commission of blackmail.

"It is unacceptable to talk about financial penalties, we had even worse language from some member states, I reject the language of threats. We will not have EU politicians blackmail Poland,' he told the EU parliament.

He suggested that a "chamber" be created within the EU Court of Justice where European constitutional judges will have the panel to discuss any emerging disagreements.

On September 7, the Commission asked the top EU court to fine Poland, raising concerns that the country could be barred from the common funds of the NextGenarationEU recovery package.