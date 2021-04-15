EU Commission President Von der Leyen Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said she was administered the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine

"After we passed 100 million vaccinations in the EU, I'm very glad I got my first shot of #COVID19 vaccine today," von der Leyen tweeted, without mentioning the name of the vaccine.

She noted that the pandemic would be brought under control as soon as the bloc-wide vaccination campaign is completed.

The mass immunization campaign began in the EU in late December 2020 with four authorized vaccines, namely Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. To date, the bloc has received 126 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines and administered 100 million doses.