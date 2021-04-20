UrduPoint.com
EU Commission President Welcomes EMA Conclusions On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:28 PM

EU Commission President Welcomes EMA Conclusions on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday expressed content over the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the COVID-19 vaccine made by US company Johnson & Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday expressed content over the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the COVID-19 vaccine made by US company Johnson & Johnson.

Earlier on Tuesday, the EMA ruled blood clot events with low platelets to be rare side effects of the drug but outlined that its overall benefits outweighed the risks.

"I welcome @EMA_News' announcement on the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is good news for the roll-out of vaccination campaigns across the EU," von der Leyen tweeted.

Earlier in April, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily suspended in the US immunization campaign after six cases of blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets were confirmed in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms occurred between 6-13 days after vaccination.

More Stories From World

