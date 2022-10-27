The European Commission on Thursday launched an investigation to assess whether Hungary's plans to provide Rubin NewCo Kft group with state support for the construction of a new auto components plant in the country's north comply with EU rules on state aid

"In 2021, Hungary notified the Commission of its plans to grant Rubin NewCo Kft 43.76 million ($43.9 millions) of public support for the construction of a new automotive components plant in the northern Hungary region of Észak Magyarország," the Commision said in a statement.

The plant would take over the capacities of two other European production sites owned by the group, and is expected to provide residents of the less prosperous region of northern Hungary with approximately 1,500 jobs.

According to a preliminary assessment, the investment project will boost the economic development and employment in a less advantaged EU region, however, the commission has doubts as to whether the measure complies with the EU state aid rules, in particular the Regional State Aid Guidelines (RAG).

The commission decided to open an in-depth investigation to assess whether "the aid is proportionate," "the measure has an incentive effect," "the aid has no undue negative effects on competition and trade within the EU."

The commission's RAG, allow member states to support economic development and employment in less developed regions of the EU, as well as promote regional cohesion in the common market. According to the guidelines, countries can provide state aid to companies to support investments in new production facilities in less advantaged European regions.