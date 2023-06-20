UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Proposes $54Bln Financial Reserve For Ukraine For Next 4 Years - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

EU Commission Proposes $54Bln Financial Reserve for Ukraine for Next 4 Years - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The European Commission is proposing a financial reserve worth 50 billion Euros ($54.6 billion) to help Ukraine during the next four years, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"On Ukraine, here we propose a financial reserve for the next four years of 50 billion euros.

This includes both loans and grants. The preserver will provide first of all perspective for our partners in Ukraine, predictability, and it should incentivize other donors to step up too," von der Leyen told a press conference.

The financial reserve will allow the European Union to calibrate its financial support in accordance with the developments on the ground, the European Commission chief added.

