UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Proposes Extending COVID-19 Vaccine Export Control Mechanism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

EU Commission Proposes Extending COVID-19 Vaccine Export Control Mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The European Commission has suggested extending the COVID-19 vaccine export control mechanism until the end of year, its spokeswoman for trade and agriculture said on Monday.

''I can confirm that the Commission has made a proposal to extend the mechanism until the end of the year, the proposal is now being discussed with member states so we can't anticipate at this stage when it will be the final decision,'' Miriam Garcia Ferrer told a briefing.

If not extended, the scheme is due to expire by the end of this week.

In February the commission launched a special mechanism for authorizing exports of vaccines outside Europe to ensure that vaccine producers first deliver on their commitments to the bloc.

The mechanism was invoked in March to block the shipment of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to Australia against the backdrop of a spat with the Anglo-Swedish company over delayed vaccine deliveries to the EU.

Related Topics

Australia Exports Europe Agriculture Company February March

Recent Stories

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

22 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

26 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

28 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Ha ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A ..

30 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important hist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue an ..

37 minutes ago
 16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.