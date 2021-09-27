EU Commission Proposes Extending COVID-19 Vaccine Export Control Mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The European Commission has suggested extending the COVID-19 vaccine export control mechanism until the end of year, its spokeswoman for trade and agriculture said on Monday.

''I can confirm that the Commission has made a proposal to extend the mechanism until the end of the year, the proposal is now being discussed with member states so we can't anticipate at this stage when it will be the final decision,'' Miriam Garcia Ferrer told a briefing.

If not extended, the scheme is due to expire by the end of this week.

In February the commission launched a special mechanism for authorizing exports of vaccines outside Europe to ensure that vaccine producers first deliver on their commitments to the bloc.

The mechanism was invoked in March to block the shipment of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to Australia against the backdrop of a spat with the Anglo-Swedish company over delayed vaccine deliveries to the EU.