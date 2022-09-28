EU Commission Proposes New Package of Sanctions Against Russia Over Referendums

The European Commission has prepared proposals for new sanctions against Russia due to the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the country, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The European Commission has prepared proposals for new sanctions against Russia due to the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the country, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We are proposing a new package of biting sanctions against Russia," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

In particular, the EU Commission proposed sweeping new import bans on Russian products.

"This will keep Russian products out of the European market and deprive Russia of an additional seven billion Euros ($6.7 billion) in revenues," von der Leyen added.