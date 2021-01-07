EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines Provision to Eastern Partnership States

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The European Commission has received the letter signed by a number of the European Union members calling on the commission to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccines to the members of the Eastern Partnership, the commission's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the EURACTIV news website reported that 13 EU member states urged the commission to provide access to the vaccines to the non-EU members of the Eastern Partnership, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

"We can confirm that we have received this letter ... And, of course, we will reply in due course. Let me just maybe say that, from the start, we have been saying very clearly that we were exploring how we can help the Western Balkan partners, but also, of course, our immediate neighbors who are to the east and to the south, and even further.

We are also considering support in the humanitarian context," the spokeswoman said.

The EU member states launched the bloc-wide mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, the next day after receiving their first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The bloc is expecting to receive roughly 1.2 billion doses of vaccines from six pharmaceutical companies.

On December 28, the European Commission adopted a 70 million euro ($86.3 million) package to facilitate the access of Western Balkan partners to the vaccines acquired by the EU members.