EU Commission Recommends Lifting COVID-Linked Restrictions on Internal Borders by Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The European Commission recommends lifting all restrictions on internal border controls linked to the coronavirus by June 15 but prolonging the restrictions on entry from third countries until June 30, according to a press release published Thursday.

"Today the Commission recommends to Schengen Member States and Schengen Associated States to lift internal border controls by 15 June 2020 and to prolong the temporary restriction on non-essential travel into the EU until 30 June 2020; and sets out an approach to progressively lifting the restriction afterwards," the press release said.

The European Commission has presented a list of criteria to decide on opening external borders to third countries: the epidemiological situation, containment measures and reciprocity, Commissioner Ylva Johansson told a press conference.

"We propose ... that member states suggest a list of countries that should be open for them, residents of the countries, to travel into the European Union," Johansson said, adding that the list would gradually become longer.