UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Recommends Lifting COVID-Linked Restrictions On Internal Borders By Monday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

EU Commission Recommends Lifting COVID-Linked Restrictions on Internal Borders by Monday

The European Commission recommends lifting all restrictions on internal border controls linked to the coronavirus by June 15 but prolonging the restrictions on entry from third countries until June 30, according to a press release published Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The European Commission recommends lifting all restrictions on internal border controls linked to the coronavirus by June 15 but prolonging the restrictions on entry from third countries until June 30, according to a press release published Thursday.

"Today the Commission recommends to Schengen Member States and Schengen Associated States to lift internal border controls by 15 June 2020 and to prolong the temporary restriction on non-essential travel into the EU until 30 June 2020; and sets out an approach to progressively lifting the restriction afterwards," the press release said.

The European Commission has presented a list of criteria to decide on opening external borders to third countries: the epidemiological situation, containment measures and reciprocity, Commissioner Ylva Johansson told a press conference.

"We propose ... that member states suggest a list of countries that should be open for them, residents of the countries, to travel into the European Union," Johansson said, adding that the list would gradually become longer.

Related Topics

European Union June Border 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Most Solid Smartphones of H1 2020

10 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 45,000 additiona ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving children al ..

19 minutes ago

Groove on #HowFastYouCanBe OPPO F15 beats on Tikto ..

43 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 7.38 million, dea ..

49 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases exceed 500,000

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.