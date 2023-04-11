Close
EU Commission Refuses To Comment On Leaked Pentagon Data About US Spying On Allies

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

EU Commission Refuses to Comment on Leaked Pentagon Data About US Spying on Allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The European Commission will not comment on the recent leak of top secret Pentagon documents, which, among other issues, revealed that the United States was spying on its allies, Peter Stano, the EU's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Tuesday.

"We never comment on leaks or alleged leaks or alleged documents which are confidential or classified; these are not documents linked to the EU so its not our place to comment on these alleged leaks," Stano said during an EU midday briefing.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.

