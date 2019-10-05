EU Commission Registers 23% Increase of Migration From Turkey in 2019 - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The number of migrants arriving to the European Union through Turkey in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 23 percent compared to the same time period last year, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Saturday, citing the European Commission's internal report.

In recent months, migration via Turkey has reached its highest levels since the EU-Turkey deal was reached in 2016, according to which Ankara promised to prevent migrants from reaching Europe through its territory in return for considerable financial assistance. The Greek government has been consistently outraged by what it perceives as the lack of effort from Turkey to keep its side of the bargain.

The European Commission's internal report lists the total number of arrivals from Turkey to the European Union as 45,546 people, a 23 percent increase compared to 37,837 people last year. Most of the newly-arrived, almost 45,500 people, are staying in Greece at the moment.

It also notes that only 120 people have been sent back to Turkey in the first nine moths of 2019 warning about a critically slow pace of the current deportation process.

Amid the surge of arrivals, Greece struggles to accommodate all newcomers in the overcrowded reception facilities it has on its islands.