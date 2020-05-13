UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Releases Guidelines For Gradual Lifting Of Internal Border Controls

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:06 PM

EU Commission Releases Guidelines for Gradual Lifting of Internal Border Controls

The European Commission on Wednesday published guidelines for lifting controls at the bloc's internal borders and reviving tourism as member states gradually reemerge from the coronavirus-induced restrictions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday published guidelines for lifting controls at the bloc's internal borders and reviving tourism as member states gradually reemerge from the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

"Free movement and cross-border travel are key to tourism. As Member States manage to reduce the circulation of the virus, blanket restrictions to free movement should be replaced by more targeted measures," the commission said.

It explained that if the scrapping of border controls is not justified by the epidemiological situation, the restrictions may first be lifted "between areas or Member States with sufficiently similar epidemiological situations." The bloc's executive arm recommends prioritizing cross-border movement.

The guidelines note that all the restrictions should be reimposed if the situation worsens.

Any lifting of restrictions should also be guided by the principle of non-discrimination, which means that a member state should allow entry "from all areas, regions or countries in the EU with similar epidemiological conditions" and to "all EU citizens and to all residents of that Member State regardless of their nationality."

The guidance also contains a framework to "support the gradual re-establishment of transport whilst ensuring the safety of passengers and personnel," as well as sanitary guidelines for the sector.

In addition, the commission has developed criteria for gradually rebooting tourism and for developing health protocols for the hospitality sector. It also proposes making travel vouchers an "attractive alternative to cash reimbursement for consumers."

