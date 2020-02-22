EU Commission Respects Independence of Dutch Court in Yukos Case - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Dutch court's decision to compensate shareholders of the now defunct Russian oil firm Yukos was made independently and must be respected, a spokesman at the European Commission said.

The appeals court in The Hague ruled on Tuesday to reinstate the verdict of another Dutch court that awarded $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders after the Russian government took over the company.

"The courts in the Member States of the EU are independent and their rulings are to be respected, not commented on," Peter Stano, a spokesman for Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell told RIA Novosti.

The Russian Justice Ministry said it would challenge the court's decision, while Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it a politically motivated act that violated due process.