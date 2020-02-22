UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Respects Independence Of Dutch Court In Yukos Case - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

EU Commission Respects Independence of Dutch Court in Yukos Case - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Dutch court's decision to compensate shareholders of the now defunct Russian oil firm Yukos was made independently and must be respected, a spokesman at the European Commission said.

The appeals court in The Hague ruled on Tuesday to reinstate the verdict of another Dutch court that awarded $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders after the Russian government took over the company.

"The courts in the Member States of the EU are independent and their rulings are to be respected, not commented on," Peter Stano, a spokesman for Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell told RIA Novosti.

The Russian Justice Ministry said it would challenge the court's decision, while Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it a politically motivated act that violated due process.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil The Hague Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Every child deserves the best start in life: Jawah ..

1 hour ago

US$5m Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Cha ..

2 hours ago

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

2 hours ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

3 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.