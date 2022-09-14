MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that 30% of Ukrainian grain exports were going to low- and middle-income countries of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that almost all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to developing countries but to the European Union.

"Today, 30% of Ukraine's grain exports are going to low and middle income countries in Africa, Middle East and Asia," von der Leyen said, answering questions from members of the EU Parliament after her State of the Union address in Strasbourg.

According to von der Leyen, it is Ukraine's grain that has made prices drop in international markets, reaching levels before the start of hostilities.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged the European Union to disclose the final destination of grain exported from Ukraine under the UN-brokered deal. According to data on vessel movements taken from the United Nations' website, a significant number of ships have delivered grain from Ukraine to Spain, Italy and Greece so far.

On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.