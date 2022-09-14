UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Says 30% Of Ukraine's Grain Exports Going To Poor Countries

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

EU Commission Says 30% of Ukraine's Grain Exports Going to Poor Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that 30% of Ukrainian grain exports were going to low- and middle-income countries of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that almost all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to developing countries but to the European Union.

"Today, 30% of Ukraine's grain exports are going to low and middle income countries in Africa, Middle East and Asia," von der Leyen said, answering questions from members of the EU Parliament after her State of the Union address in Strasbourg.

According to von der Leyen, it is Ukraine's grain that has made prices drop in international markets, reaching levels before the start of hostilities.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged the European Union to disclose the final destination of grain exported from Ukraine under the UN-brokered deal. According to data on vessel movements taken from the United Nations' website, a significant number of ships have delivered grain from Ukraine to Spain, Italy and Greece so far.

On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament European Union Strasbourg Vladimir Putin Istanbul Spain Italy Greece Middle East July Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt ..

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead o ..

34 minutes ago
 Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

50 minutes ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

4 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.