UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Says Ammunition To Fully Support Kiev 'Lacking' Due To Intensity Of Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

EU Commission Says Ammunition to Fully Support Kiev 'Lacking' Due to Intensity of Conflict

The European Union and and its allies are "lacking" the capability to fully support Ukraine with ammunition due to the high intensity of the conflict, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European Union and and its allies are "lacking" the capability to fully support Ukraine with ammunition due to the high intensity of the conflict, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

"The point is for us to make sure that we can increase the capacity of production of these ammunition, because, to be very honest, because of this war, because of the fact that this is a high intensity war that probably no one forecast, (it) is true that we are lacking of this kind of ammunition to support Ukraine, but everywhere, not only in Europe between our allies, the US is lacking, everyone is lacking," Breton told reporters.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would allocate a total of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.66 billion) for the production and supplies of ammunition for Ukraine, with EU member states sending to Kiev additional ammunition from their existing stocks worth 1 billion euros, with the support of the European Peace Facility.

Another 500 million euros have been allocated for the expansion of ammunition production in Europe.

In March, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine. The plan covers the provision of 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next 12 months, as well as joint purchases and production to replenish EU countries' own stocks.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Kiev February March Stocks Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process o ..

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process of Census in KP

46 seconds ago
 SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official spor ..

SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official sports of The World Games 2025

49 seconds ago
 SALU committed to promoting quality research cultu ..

SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

5 minutes ago
 Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recov ..

Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recovered

5 minutes ago
 Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of ..

Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of sports:0 Nauman Bukhari

5 minutes ago
 Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament ..

Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament for Using Ethnic Slur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.