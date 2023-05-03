EU Commission Says Ammunition to Fully Support Kiev 'Lacking' Due to Intensity of Conflict

The European Union and and its allies are "lacking" the capability to fully support Ukraine with ammunition due to the high intensity of the conflict, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European Union and and its allies are "lacking" the capability to fully support Ukraine with ammunition due to the high intensity of the conflict, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

"The point is for us to make sure that we can increase the capacity of production of these ammunition, because, to be very honest, because of this war, because of the fact that this is a high intensity war that probably no one forecast, (it) is true that we are lacking of this kind of ammunition to support Ukraine, but everywhere, not only in Europe between our allies, the US is lacking, everyone is lacking," Breton told reporters.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would allocate a total of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.66 billion) for the production and supplies of ammunition for Ukraine, with EU member states sending to Kiev additional ammunition from their existing stocks worth 1 billion euros, with the support of the European Peace Facility.

Another 500 million euros have been allocated for the expansion of ammunition production in Europe.

In March, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine. The plan covers the provision of 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next 12 months, as well as joint purchases and production to replenish EU countries' own stocks.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.