EU Commission Says Belgrade, Pristina Chief Negotiators Will Meet in Brussels Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Chief negotiators from Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo will hold a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday at the invitation of the European Commission, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

"On this stage, I can confirm that we invited both chief negotiators from Kosovo side and from Serbia side to come to Brussels and now I can confirm that we received confirmation from both that they would be coming, so yes, we aim to have a meeting with them today in Brussels," Stano told reporters.