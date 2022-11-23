UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Says Belgrade, Pristina Chief Negotiators Will Meet In Brussels Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

EU Commission Says Belgrade, Pristina Chief Negotiators Will Meet in Brussels Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Chief negotiators from Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo will hold a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday at the invitation of the European Commission, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

"On this stage, I can confirm that we invited both chief negotiators from Kosovo side and from Serbia side to come to Brussels and now I can confirm that we received confirmation from both that they would be coming, so yes, we aim to have a meeting with them today in Brussels," Stano told reporters.

Related Topics

Brussels Serbia From

Recent Stories

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

1 minute ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

3 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

5 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.