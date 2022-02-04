EU Commission Says Closure of DW Office in Moscow Is Unacceptable, Lacks Any Justification

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Moscow's decision to close the office of the Deutsche Welle broadcaster in Russia is unacceptable and groundless, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

On Thursday, Moscow said that it is closing the Deutsche Welle's bureau in the country and annulling the accreditation of its employees, among other measures, in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

The channel though is still operating.

"This decision by the Russian authorities is unacceptable and lacks any justification. The Russian authorities linked their decision or justified by the decision of the German regulator to ban the Russian state broadcaster RT Deutschland from operating in Germany due to the absence of a valid license," Stano told reporters.