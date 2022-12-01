EU Commission Says Decision to Criminalize Evasion of Sanctions Not Retroactive

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The criminalization of sanctions evasion is not retroactive and will not affect previous attempts to hide or withdraw frozen funds of Russians in the EU, Christian Wigand, an European Commission spokesperson for justice, said on Thursday.

"Criminal law cannot work retroactively so, in other words, if at the time when a criminal law was adopted there was someone who tried to transfer the funds or to hide the funds in some way at that point in time it may have been possible to confiscate and use the funds but it really depends on the point in time, at which a crime is committed," Wigand told reporters.